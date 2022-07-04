Rihanna is Now America's Youngest SELF-MADE Billionaire Woman

The youngest self-made billionaire woman in the U.S. didn’t grow up in a Manhattan high rise or the Hollywood Hills.

The 34-year-old entertainer is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman thanks to the empire she has built through her musical and entrepreneurial endeavors, NBC4 reports.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Barbados native officially hit billionaire status in August 2021. No stranger to accolades, she recently made Forbes’ annual richest self-made women in the U.S. list for a third consecutive year. Rihanna, born Robyn Fenty, is the only billionaire under the age of 40 to make the esteemed list.

Now, her net worth sits at an estimated $1.4 billion and, while some of that amount has accumulated from her success in the music business, a lot of this stems from her retail companies, which include Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty. In a previous interview with The New York Times, the “Bitch Better Have My Money” songstress says that achieving financial success is not going to stop her from working.

The global superstar also admitted that the fortune she’s amassed isn’t just for her, but to help others. “My money is not about me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else,” Rihanna expressed. “The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

When she isn’t setting trends or topping the nation’s self-made billionaire list, the “Love on the Brain” crooner is fulfilling a new duty…motherhood. She recently made her first public appearance to support boyfriend ASAP Rocky after the pair welcomed a son in May.

Previously, Rihanna joked with Elle about being an intense first-time parent. “I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it, “she chuckled, noting that “it’s over” if anyone talks about her child.