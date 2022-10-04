Rihanna is Looking for the Ultimate Fenty Fan on TikTok [Video]

Rihanna is giving fans a chance to compete to become the face of her beauty brand.

via: The Root

It’s been five years since Rihanna first blessed us with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics collection. And I don’t know about you, but I can’t even imagine going back to a life without all of her gorgeous foundations, lip colors, and highlighters that are made specifically to include those who are often overlooked in the cosmetics industry. Makeup lovers everywhere have wholeheartedly embraced the collection. And now our favorite Bad Gal is turning to TikTok to find the ultimate Fenty Beauty Fan (FBF).

The prizes are the stuff of any Fenty lover’s dreams. Along with a chance to be featured in a 2023 Fenty ad campaign, the winner will receive travel and accommodations at two 2023 Fenty brand events and a spot for them and their BFF on the Fenty PR list for one year. But probably one of the dopest prizes of all is a one year supply of Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Parfum products.

“I made Fenty Beauty for everyone. You don’t even understand how happy it makes me when I hear stories from the past five years about people finally finding their perfect shade match and seeing how much fun they are having expressing themselves with color. I’m so excited to give our Fenty Fam the chance to be in a campaign — I want to see those Fenty Faces,” RiRi said in a statement about the contest.

If you think you’ve got what it takes and want to shoot your shot, you need to follow Fenty Beauty on TikTok and post a video that shows you in a look that brings out “ya bad bish energy.” Make sure you use the hashtag #TheNextFentyFace and tag @fentybeauty in the caption to be considered. And if you haven’t posted your video yet, you’d better get to filming.

The contest is already underway and ends at 11:59 PM PST on Friday, October 7.

So @fentybeauty is looking for their next face on #tiktok if you are on TikTok follow me and engage with my entry to be #thenextfentyface. run this up on TikTok ?

October 7 is when contest ends. Follow “imbricollins”on TikTok and tag Fenty beauty in comments. #fentybeauty pic.twitter.com/AzpcumBLDB — Bri Collins (@IMBriCollins) October 4, 2022