Rihanna Hints at Second Baby's Sex During Shopping Trip with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna may have hinted at the sex of her and A$AP Rocky’s second baby — or she’s playing games with us again.

via Page Six:

The singer, who is pregnant with the pair’s second child, shopped for baby clothes in LA Wednesday, and eagle-eyed fans noted some of the items she picked up were very telling.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the “Lift Me Up” hitmaker, 35, was spotted checking out a pastel pink knitted romper, leading fans to believe that she’s expecting a baby girl.

Some fans rushed to Twitter to fuel speculation that Rihanna and the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, are set to welcome a daughter.

One fan wrote, “@rihanna we see you mama. Don’t play with our hearts. We’re hoping for the Fenty baby girl.”

“Omg a lil baby girl on the way? Rihanna is this true??” another penned.

But some fans weren’t as impressionable, with one person reminding others that Rihanna did the same thing during her last pregnancy but ended up welcoming a boy.

“She did the same thing last time and it was a boy lol,” the fan wrote, before another said, “she’s trolling y’all.”

“We are not falling for this again,” another joked.

As long as the baby is healthy — that’s all we care about!