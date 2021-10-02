Rihanna DMs Yung Baby Tate After She Was Body-Shamed on Social Media [Photos + Video]

Rihanna has become a part of Yung Baby Tate’s latest emotional rollercoaster as the latter has been fighting body-shamers.

Following her performance at last weekend’s AfroPunk, the “I Am” singer was met with harsh comments from people who criticized the way her body looked in the leopard ensemble she wore. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her “out of shape” and “tired.” However, she did not let the haters and trolls get to her and she encouraged her “natural-bodied” followers to post photos of their favorite body pictures on Twitter.

She joked, “Y’all gone be so mad when I link with Savage X Fenty in this bomb ass body of mine.”

A day later, Yung Baby Tate revealed that the Fenty mogul sent her a direct message following all of the hate she received. “I’m really crying y’all Rihanna just dmd me,” she tweeted. “NOBODY CAN TELL ME SHIT 4 THE REST OF MY LIFE OKAY!”

“Rihanna is one of my biggest LIFE inspirations like I did a fkn PowerPoint project on this woman in 8th grade man,” she wrote. “I can’t believe the words she just shared with me. #RichGutGang 4L.” The “Love and Hip Hop” star then posted a TikTok of herself celebrating the DM by dancing to Cardi B’s verse in “Island Girls.”

While Yung Baby Tate did not share the details of the message, Rih is known to be someone who promotes body positivity. Her Savage X Fenty fashion shows have always showcased models of all shapes and sizes.

The brand, which is now worth $1 billion, “strikes a unique balance between affordability, fashion, and comfort, stands deeply for inclusivity and diversity and has differentiated itself by building an extraordinary level of affinity and unmatched customer loyalty,” said Jon Owsley, co-managing partner of L Catterton’s Growth Fund.

Check out Yung Baby Tate’s tweets below.

Rihanna really is that girl, big sis energy.