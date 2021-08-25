Rick Ross Weighs in on What’s Happening Between Drake and Kanye [Video]

In an interview on SiriusXM’s The Mike Muse Show, Rick Ross sat down to promote his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire. He also offered his thoughts on the recent feud between Kanye and Drake.

via: HypeBeast

When asked about the highly public feud, the Maybach Music Group founder said, “I love it,” before sharing a text he received from Drake. “Everything is unfolding. I’m about to be as free as a bird.” To which he replied with a “hahahaha” text back, saying, “I understand the genius to both of these artists, and I understand this is nothing personal to them.”

“This is two levels of creativity inspiring each other. Because they both are right now thinking of the artwork, thinking of the credits. Where do we place what color is this, and to me, it only makes the game that much more genius, that much more valuable. Watching Kanye doing listening events in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You know what that is for a black artist? It wasn’t many years ago they wouldn’t even let a Black man into those types of arenas and now just to present my LP to some of my most valuable fans, we just going to listen, I’m not going to say one word.”

Going on to explain that what they are doing is just hip-hop at work while noting Kanye sharing the address of Drake’s home in Toronto. “Who didn’t have Drake address already? It’s the only hundred million dollar estate in Canada. So if you don’t understand what’s going on, you would’ve thought that was personal. It really wasn’t. That’s just them getting ready for as Drake said ‘everything unfolding.’”

Rick Ross’ new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire is out Sept. 7. The full interview airs this Sunday, Aug. 29. You can check out some more clips below: