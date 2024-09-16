Rick Ross Says It's Possible for Him to Make Amends with Drake: 'It Depends on How I Feel' [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Will Rick Ross and Drake ever make amends? It’s possible…according to Rick.

via Complex:

Yung Miami wondered the same thing in the latest episode of Caresha Please, asking Rozay if he and Drizzy could settle their feud.

“It depends on how I feel. If I had Luc Belaire already that morning, it may be a good day,” Ross said around the 24:05 minute mark. “If I haven’t, you never fucking know, you know what I’m saying? Because that’s how the game go. It’s just like that. Fuck ‘em or whatever it is. But other than that, I ain’t losing no sleep over nothing.”

She then asked if he really thinks Drake has a BBL, to which he said, “Yeah.” When she asked why he thinks that, he vaguely said, “It is what it is.”

Earlier in their conversation, at around the 22:15 minute mark, Caresha asked why the MMG mogul and Drake are beefing in the first place.

“He mentioned my name and that’s a no-no. Don’t do that,” Ross said of Drake’s diss song, “Push Ups.” “Especially when it ain’t about no real shit. But when you do that, OK then, that’s how we gon’ play, that’s cool. I enjoy that.”

He then touched on coining the phrase, BBL Drizzy, which Metro Boomin named his diss beat. “I could wake up every day and say, ‘BBL Drizzy’ or some more shit while I’m smoking a joint, listening to the waterfalls and all that shit, looking at the birds fly off. That shit easy for me.”

We won’t be holding our breath for that one…but stranger things have happened.