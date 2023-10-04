Rick Ross Explains How He Spent $100 Million in Last 6 Months Despite Being 'Frugal' [Video]

File this under rich people’s problems.

via: Complex

Rick Ross has revealed he has spent over an insane $100 million in the last six months.

During his and Meek Mill’s visit to Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio with Ebro Darden, the Biggest Boss reflected on the money he’s made lately and explained that he’s had his hands in several pots where the cash keeps flowing. However, Ross claimed he’s “frugal” but will spend money if needed.

“I been cooking on the stove for a long time, and really I was getting money the whole time. I’m a real frugal n***a at some points, but when it’s time to make a power play, I will. I’ll spend $100 million. I spent that in the last, shit, six months.”

He continued, “I just bought a crib for [35 million], a jet for [35 million], the investments I’m over $100 million in the last six months, and we ain’t just talking about it. We really getting to it and spending it.”

Rick Ross says he spent $100 Million in the last 6 months ?? pic.twitter.com/5KUB7Ips3Y — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 4, 2023

The $35 million home that Ross bought is on Miami Beach’s Star Island, and the 40,000 square foot abode boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and several amenities, like a heated pool, entertainment room, summer kitchen, plaza deck terraces, a waterfront, and a 40-foot dock.

Rozay also dropped $3 million on a Houston home that he gave fans a tour of back in August. He showed off his backyard, cars, the home’s interior, and more while also taking shots at people who invested in Dodgecoin.

“While others was buying Dogecoin and all that, man, I was buying real estate,” he said next to his insane pool. “To be honest, i don’t know how deep this pool go,” he added.