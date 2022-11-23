‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Admits Actions Toward Wendy Osefo Were ‘Intolerable’ [Photos + Video]

Viewers of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ were sent into a state of shock upon watching the Bravo show’s latest episode.

via: Page Six

Mia Thornton is owning up to her bad behavior after she threw a drink in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s face in Sunday’s explosive episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Mia throws a drink on Wendy leading them to clash. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/4M7kyBf9HJ — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) November 21, 2022

“Reactivated to say, My actions towards Wendy was [sic] intolerable,” Thornton tweeted Wednesday (via @OMFGRealityTV) after taking down her account.

“It’s unfortunate that you all will attack my family, friends and my businesses based on an edited tv show,” she continued.

“While I was committed to drama and entertainment I must do what’s best for [my] brand & partners. Much love, Mia.”

It appears Thornton deactivated her Twitter page once again after posting the mea culpa.

“RHOP” viewers were left shocked after watching the heated argument between Thornton, 37, and Osefo, 38, while the cast was on a girls’ trip in Miami.

On the first night of the trip, the ladies went out for dinner at a restaurant owned by Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey. Earlier in the season, Osefo had approached Thomas about collaborating together on a new eatery.

Though the plans for their joint business were still in the beginning stages, Thomas, 62, told Thornton that he had “beef” with Osefo because she came to his city without contacting him.

During dinner, Thornton confronted the professor about her restaurant deal with Thomas and told her that she should have contacted him to let him know she was going to be in Miami.

Things took a turn for the worse after Thornton threw a glass of water in Osefo’s face and hit her with her purse before she was escorted out of Thomas’ restaurant by security.

Fans slammed Thornton on social media for her actions, including one user who tweeted, “Wendy is packing Mia up and giving her the business and that’s why Mia got physical. She’s belligerent and uneducated loser who is not a match for Wendy verbally.”

Another wrote, “I’m really sick of them attacking Wendy and making it seem like she’s crazy when they’re provoking her. Mia was deadass wrong and brought drama and messiness to the table.”

After the episode aired, Osefo thanked fans for their kind words and support alongside an image of herself wearing a crown.

“Words cannot even begin to describe how grateful I am for the outpouring of love, support, and kind words of affirmation I have received over the past 24hours,” she captioned an Instagram post on Monday.

“Always keep your head high and your crown straight,” the political commentator added. “Sending you all my deepest gratitude and biggest hug!”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.