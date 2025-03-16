‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Bassett ‘Devastated’ for Karen Huger After DUI Sentencing

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Real Housewives of Potomac fans were shocked when Candiace Dillard Bassett exited the series after six seasons. During her time away, she gave birth to a baby boy and like all of us she has been watching what’s been unfolding for her former ‘Real Housewives’ costar Karen Huger.

Dillard Bassett is showing love to Huger … saying she feels for her after her DUI sentencing — and reminding those rushing to judgment that we all have our own struggles.

We caught up with Candiace — who starred on “The Real Housewives of the Potomac” from 2018 to 2024 — outside Better Brothers Los Angeles’ Truth Awards, a night to honor members of the Black LGBTQ+ community for the good work they do as well as to give out scholarships to LGBTQ+ youth.

CDB says Huger needs to confront her own issues … ’cause drinking and driving is no joke — but, she’s not piling on the star, instead adding that she thinks people have been downright mean to KH online.

Huger is probably doing alright in prison, Bassett says … “taking names and kicking ass” as well as inspiring others — and, Candiace believes Karen will come out stronger after the experience.

Candiace — who welcomed her first child back in November — admits she hasn’t spoken to Karen since the sentencing … but, they were in contact leading up to it, and she’s praying for her pal.

As you know … last March, Karen struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before colliding with a parking sign and coming to a halt just off the roadway. Body cam footage showed Huger being questioned after the crash.

The Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office told us that, in addition to serving one year, Karen cannot drive at all for a year after her release, and she also received 5 years of supervised probation upon release with interlock once she can drive again. She’ll also have to pay a fine.

Karen’s next year is going to be tough … but, it sounds like at least one of her former costars has her back!

