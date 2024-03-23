‘RHOP’ Reunion Trailer: Mia Says Boyfriend Incognito Believes He’s The Father of Her Son with Husband Gordon | lovebscott.com

Mia Thornton discussed the paternity of her son as ex Gordon prepared to drop a bomb in a sneak peek at the ‘RHOP’ season eight reunion.

via: Page Six

During the explosive Season 8 reunion trailer released Friday, host Andy Cohen said Gordon previously alleged that Jeremiah, 8, was not his child.

The Bravo producer, 55, then asked Mia, 39, if her new beau thought he was the young child’s father instead.

Word on the street is that the #RHOP Reunion is on the way ? The drama arrives on March 31st! pic.twitter.com/bswXoLVvUO — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 23, 2024

“He does,” Mia replied, before her co-star Ashley Darby interjected asking, “Still?”

In September, Mia announced that she and Gordon — who tied the knot in 2012 and share son Jeremiah and daughter Juliana, 6 — were getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage. (Mia and Gordon also each have a kid from their previous relationships.)

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay,” she told People at the time.

“We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

Sources told TMZ that Gordon, 71, was blindsided by the Bravolebrity’s divorce announcement and he revealed to the outlet that he had given Mia a hall pass to sleep with other men due to his age.

“I know there’s going to come a time when I probably won’t be able to satisfy all of her needs,” the entrepreneur, who recently had prostate cancer surgery, said.

“What really aggravates me through all of this, is that I’d given her permission, and yet she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what’s going on and why she’s leaving me.”

In January, Mia went Instagram-official with her new boyfriend, Incognito, who she claims is her high school sweetheart.

“4.4.4. #2024 Let’s Go!” she captioned the post, which featured a picture of the reality star with her legs wrapped around the radio personality’s waist as he lifted her into a car.

Mia also wore a huge rock on that finger in the snap, which sparked engagement rumors online. However, the mom of three told the Shade Room that she and Incognito were not engaged, but said things were “heading in that direction.”

In an exclusive interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast this week, Mia revealed the “breaking point” that prompted her to file for divorce from Gordon.

“I want to say my breaking point was when he publicly decided to shame me,” she told us, referring to the disparaging remarks the former Joint Chiroprator franchise owner made about giving her a “hall pass.”

“And I said, ‘OK, this is not what we’re doing.’ And I filed. Yeah, I did because I’m like, ‘Let’s go ahead and get this clock rolling,’” she added.

“I just don’t want to be a part of it.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.