Ray J Apologizes to Monica for Unsolicited Comments About Touring with Brandy | lovebscott.com

Ray J wants Monica to know he meant no harm by publicly speaking about the singer potentially touring with Brandy.

via: Baller Alert

During his Thursday appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, Ray promised that he meant no harm by proposing the tour.

“I’ma call Monica soon as we leave here. Listen, Monica, if I said anything wrong, I apologize. You are a great artist. You and Brandy have made history together,” the “Sexy Can I” singer stated on air.

The apology seems to put an end to the tension that arose when Ray told The Breakfast Club that he wished to do a Brandy and Monica tour. However, it seemed that the former reality TV star could have been walking a messy line when he stated that he believed his sister should be the headliner. Monica called out Ray online for suggesting that a joint tour was possible before speaking with her about it in private. According to the “Angel Of Mine” performer, she had begun getting calls after Ray’s comments. During his interview with Yee, Ray admitted that he hadn’t even asked Brandy about the concert. Instead, he was simply proposing the project.

“But I respect her. If I did or said anything I’m sorry. It was just all trying to get your attention,” Ray reaffirmed.

Brandy has not commented publicly on the brief drama.