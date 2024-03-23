Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Announce Birth of Son Cardinal: 'We Are Blessed' | lovebscott.com

Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden have grown their family.

via: People

The couple, who married in January 2015, has welcomed a second child together. Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, announced the birth of their son, Cardinal, in an Instagram post on Friday.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute We are feeling so blessed and grateful Sending much love from our fam to yours Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!,” the caption read.

The announcement included a drawing that read, “A little bird whispered to me.” Diaz and Madden are also parents to daughter Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.

The surprise reveal was met with support from family members like Benji’s brother Joel Madden, who commented [red heart emojis],” and Pete Wentz who wrote, [star emojis].

Back when Raddix was 2 years old, Diaz shared on an episode of the GOOP’s podcast that becoming a mother changed her “whole concept of aging.”

“It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s,” Diaz said.