'RHOP': Candiace Dillard's Husband Hits Back At Nicki Minaj After Shady Comments On Wife [Photo]

Nicki Minaj showed up to host part of the reunion “Real Housewives of Potomac.” During the segment, she asked the cast questions she felt fans really wanted answers to.

In the episode, which aired on Sunday, November 28, Nicki asked Candiace about her song “Drive Back” which “has over half of a million streams,” according to the latter. “Number 24 on Billboard. On R&B,” Candiace added, to which Nicki asked, “On R&B, which chart? iTunes or Billboard?”

Candiace then clarified, “Billboard. Number 24 on R&B Billboard. Number 4 on iTunes.” Nicki then asked her another question, which many thought was shady. “And how long has it been out?” the femcee questioned. Candiace confirmed that her song has been out for 2 months.

At one point, Nicki asked Candiace to perform the song. However, the Bravo personality appeared to be hesistant and it seemed like it was because Nicki previously asked Candiace if she used auto-tune while recording her album. Candiace eventually sang the song, prompting everyone to cheer for her.

The whole thing seemingly didn’t sit well with Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett. He came on the stage to tell his wife that he was upset about the way Nicki asked her questions. Candiace and some other Housewives tried to calm Chris, telling her husband that Nicki was also hard to other cast members.

Following the episode, Nicki took to her Twitter account to blast Chris. “Candy gurl husband rlly need to sit his a** down chi LMFAO #RHOP,” so the “Anaconda” femcee wrote. The tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Chris who hit back, “I don’t need to do nothing but support my wife.”

Viewers were apparently have mixed reactions to the situation. Some fans agreed with Nicki, telling Chris to calm down and even accusing him of wanting “some camera time.”

Meanwhile, some others criticized Nicki for not being supportive to a new artist. “Get her, Chris. She needs to go worry about her husband and all… nvm! Ugh, she’s so full of it,” one person said. “Nicki tried to low key shade Candiace’s talent… from her album sells, her singing etc., she put her on the spot thinking Candiace would fail. But Candiace didn’t. Chris is doing what any HUSBAND should do defend and support his wife! Kudos to him,” another user tweeted.

