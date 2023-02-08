'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Mercedes Stolen From $3 Million New Jersey Mansion By Night Intruders, Police Investigating

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has had her Mercedes-Benz stolen from her multimillion dollar home.

via: Radar Online

According to sources, officers from the Montville Police Department are currently investigating the matter. An insider said officers have leads on the suspects after reviewing surveillance video from Giudice’s home.

A source said the footage captured the entire crime. It’s unclear which car Giudice had stolen as she has a G-Wagon and was gifted another white Benz sedan for Christmas by her husband Luis.

Giudice’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six, “We are optimistic that police will effectively locate the car.”This is not the very first automobile theft to strike the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. Fellow castmate, Jennifer Aydin had her Ferrari California stolen from her house in April 2022.

Authorities think the burglars benefited from the electronic garage opener that was left in the car. Paramus Police discovered that three suspects arrived at Ayden’s home in an SUV and proceeded to enter her garage. The suspects, who used the garage door opener inside the car to get into the home, then stole the RHONJ’s stars Ferrari which had the keys inside.

Montville Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenburg told NJ.com, “The suspects entered a vehicle in the driveway, which had an electronic garage-door opener inside. It’s one of those [openers] that clips on the visor. They used the garage door opener to get into the garage, and they got the Ferrari.”

Jennifer, who announced her car was stolen on social media, provided an update that said, “They found the car! I don’t have details however thank you to the authorities and all fans and good friends who used their outlet and networks to assist find this automobile!”

The car was found abandoned in a hotel parking lot.

At the time, Aydin was on vacation with her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, when the incident went down. “We certainly appreciate law enforcement and every effort that they’ve done. I’m just glad everything turned out for the better,” Bill aid at the time.