Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Released From Prison Early

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue Whoaaa received his fate for his participation in a COVID-19 loan scam from last year.

via: HipHopDX

Baby Blue was originally sentenced to 20 months in prison last February after pleading guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. He was accused in October 2020 of filing fake loan applications to obtain funds meant for small businesses as part of the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Baby Blue received more than $24 million as a result of the scam, and bid his fans and family farewell during a party at Prime 112 in Miami. One year later, it seems Blue has been released from Orlando’s Coleman Prison, and told The Shade Room his early release was due to the First Step Act, which was introduced by then-president Donald Trump in 2018. The act allows eligible inmates “to participate in recidivism reduction programs and earn credits towards early release.”

Blue was seen reuniting with Spectacular and Pleasure P outside the prison and said in a statement to TSR he’s a changed man because of the experience.

“I met a lot of REAL n-ggas in the feds,” he said. “A lot of good street n-ggas doing time in this fucked up system just for hustling and getting money to support they families. Anybody out there that got a loved one behind them walls, make sure y’all show love. Y’all all they got and that commissary expensive than a bitch!”

He continued, “I appreciate all the love and support from my family, friends and fans! New album dropping soon! Wrote a book too! Might call that bitch ‘How To Hustle’ or ‘Blue Magic.’ Officially changing my name to BIGG MONEY BLUE! Shoutout to my n-ggas at Coleman Prison! I’m bout to get back to the MONEY! LET’S GO!”