‘RHOM’ Star Adriana de Moura Claims She's Seen Kanye West's 'Big and Thick' Dick

Adriana de Moura has allegedly seen Kanye West’s penis — and she’s telling the world.

via Page Six:

In a preview clip for next week’s “The Real Housewives of Miami,” the reality star makes the claim while chatting with co-star Larsa Pippen about their taste in men.

Shortly after Pippen revealed she’s into “tall, dark and handsome” guys, de Moura asked, “Do you like Kanye West?”

“I saw Kanye’s d–k before,” de Moura, 56, alleged. “It’s big and it’s thick.”

Pippen — who used to be close pals with West’s estranged ex, Kim Kardashian — didn’t seem thrilled with the crude comments.

“I’m not bringing up your friends, so maybe you shouldn’t bring up my friends,” Pippen, 47, clapped back, to which de Moura argued, “He’s a public figure!”

The argument became even more heated when the ladies started screaming at each other, telling each other to “shut the f–k up.”

It’s unclear from the clip whether Pippen and de Moura are able to settle the argument, but one thing’s for sure: Fans on social media can’t wait to see what happens next.

“Reasons why you all shouldn’t sleep on the real housewives franchise,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “OMFG I I neeeeed next Thursday to come already.”

West has not publicly responded to de Moura’s claims, and a rep for the rapper did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

West — who now goes by “Ye” — has also been making headlines for his PDA-packed romance with Julia Fox, 32, and ongoing drama with Kardashian, 41, amid their divorce.

In light of recent accusations, the Yeezy fashion designer went on an Instagram spree over the weekend, erasing all previous claims he made about Kardashian and their kids.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is available to stream on Peacock.

We’ve seen it too — just google it.