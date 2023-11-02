'RHOC' Shannon Beador Sentenced to 3 Years Probation, Community Service After DUI Incident

Shannon Beador will avoid jail time in her DUI case.

via: People

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, was sentenced to three years of probation and 40 hours of community service, PEOPLE confirms. She will also be required to complete a nine-month alcohol program. Beador also has to pay restitution for the house damage from the incident, which she has already done.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer was pushing for a harsher punishment for the Bravo star including 30 days in jail, according to TMZ, who first to report the news.

Beador was not in attendance at the hearing on Thursday morning but her attorneys pleaded no contest to one of the charges on her behalf.

Beador’s attorney, Michael L. Fell, and Spitzer did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The sentencing comes less than a week after Beador was charged with two misdemeanors by the Orange County District Attorney. She was facing one count of DUI and one count of hit and run — which was dismissed during Thursday’s hearing — following the incident last month.

The reality star had a .24 blood alcohol level, which is three times the legal limit, law enforcement officials told TMZ.