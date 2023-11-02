Al Pacino to Pay $30,000 Per Month in Child Support to Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, have come to a custody agreement regarding their 4-month-old son Roman.

TMZ reports that he’ll pay $30,000 a month in child support, an amount that could grow based on his annual earnings.

They’ll share legal custody of Roman, Noor will get primary physical custody and Al will get visitation.

Both parents will work together when it comes to determining holidays and both has an equal say in schooling decisions and in attending extracurricular activities.

As for child support … Al is going to pay $110,000 up front, and is now responsible to pay $30,000 a month in base child support. He will also have to put $15,000 in an education fund and could pay up to an extra $90,000 at the end of the year … depending on his earnings.

We should note … he was also paying $13,000 a month for a night nurse, and he’s on the hook for any medical expenses outside insurance.