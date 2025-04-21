RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Says She’s Giving Garcelle Beauvais ‘The Space She Needs’ After Show Exit

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke has finally spoken out about the suspected rift in her friendship with former co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

“Garcelle has chosen to unfollow all of the Housewives,” Sutton, 53, told Page Six on Sunday, April 20. “I can only imagine that she needs a clean break right now. I love her and am giving her the space she needs.”

Sutton’s statement comes after eagle-eyed fans noticed Garcelle, 58, no longer follows Sutton and fellow Housewives stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John on Instagram.

“I know that she is going to move through this next chapter with grace and success,” Sutton told Page Six.

Garcelle announced in March that after five seasons with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills she would be making her exit from the series. (Garcelle made her RHOBH debut during season 10 in 2020.)

“Hey, guys, so I have some news. I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Garcelle said in a video shared via Instagram on March 25. “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

According to Garcelle, “one of the reasons” she decided to leave the show is because of her two youngest sons, 17-year-old twins Jaid and Jax.

“Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that, and Jaid is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that too,” Garcelle continued. “Secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in. I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

She added, “I just want to say thank you to Andy Cohen, to Bravo, NBCUniversal, Evolution, 32 Flavors, the producers, the crew, and, of course, the ladies.”

Garcelle also noted that Andy, 56, told her she can “come back any time, the door will always be open.” She said, “You never know, I might pop in sometime.”

Kyle, 56, told E! News on April 8 that Garcelle had not responded to any of her communication attempts since her departure. “I haven’t heard from her,” Kyle said. “I texted her twice and haven’t heard back.”

The third and final part of the season 14 reunion of RHOBH, which aired on Tuesday, April 15, on Bravo, showed Garcelle walking out on her castmates ahead of the ceremonial reunion photo. “I’m out,” she declared in the episode.

