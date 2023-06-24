'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield Accused of Going Under the Knife for Nose Job [Photo]

Sheree Whitfield’s fans are putting her appearance under the microscope.

via: Radar Online

The Bravolebrity showed off her chic street style in a new clip on Instagram, modeling a matching two-piece set paired with open-toe heels, captioned, “Keep it simple, but cute.”

Alongside the clip, she added a selfie flaunting her glam and accessories for the day, but some fans were more focused on what they felt was Shereé flaunting a new look.

“We are needing your new nose pics. This is no longer your beautiful nose Shereé. Let’s see it,” one social media user wrote. “Yessssssss hunty your doctor did a great job,” a second commented.

“She definitely took care of herself all these years because even if she had a little work done, you would never know as most is natural. Looking like a 30 year old!” a third added. Meanwhile, others just attributed it to makeup and contour.

“That’s the nose we all love!!!!!!” a fourth fan posted while another agreed, “All I see is a lil cheek & undereye filler. Maybe a lil filler in the nose too.”

The rumors spread in early June when she took to the platform with a video where a bag was ripped away to showcase her style transformation.

“She look like a whole different person!!!!” a comment read followed by crying and nose emoji with a question mark.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Whitfield for comment.

Whitfield’s been on a roll, giving fans a taste of her She by Shereé brand and going public with dating Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt in addition to keeping up her role as one of Atlanta’s reality peach holders.

“I think it’s going great with Martell,” she told Essence. “We enjoy our time when we’re together. He makes me laugh so much and that’s one of the things I really like about him. And I’m just kind of taking everything slow and enjoying life.”

“Did I think at this age I would be out here dating?” she continued. “No, absolutely not. But things happen. I’m never closed off to finding the one or love. And so I’m just on my journey trying to be intentional and just making sure I got the right person.”