'RHOA' Season 15 Reunion Gets Messy With Private Text Receipts and a Subpoena [Video]

RHOA’s season 15 reunion trailer is HERE and it delivers divorce drama, receipts, and a surprise subpoena.

via: ET Online

Bravo just dropped the sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast’s season 15 reunion, set to kick off on Sunday, Sept. 3. Housewives boss Andy Cohen sits down with the ensemble — Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards Ross — on a set designed to bring peace, inspired by the group’s health retreat in Portugal. Instead, they all seem to go to war, pulling out receipts, a subpoena and even an estranged husband as they recap and rehash the ups and downs of the past year.

The trailer opens with a montage of Andy and the women thumbing through a SHE News newspaper, seemingly created by Shereé, and apparently filled with stories about Kandi. It might just be the “shady receipt” Andy teased on social media during the taping.

“There were two extremely shady receipts,” Kandi revealed to ET earlier this month. “I don’t wanna give away too much, but … [the one directed at me] was more so, like, a diss.”

Shereé provides more prop comedy, delivering a piece of She by Shereé luggage to Drew; inside, a clapboard marked with “And Scene,” which she says is for Kandi. The softer digs stop shortly thereafter, though, making way for harsher confrontations. Shereé stands up to confront Kandi, before Kenya leans into Marlo over allegedly involving herself in Kenya’s ongoing divorce battle with Marc Daly.

“Her phone number appears in Marc’s phone records,” Kenya informs Andy, saying she learned this detail during the discovery process of her case. She then turns to her onscreen foe, informing Marlo she will “have to appear in court,” as Andy reviews a supposed subpoena that backs up Kenya’s claim.

The focus then shifts again, honing in on Drew’s situation, covering everything from her in-the-works divorce from Ralph Pittman, to her supposed kiss with former co-star LaToya Howard and her rumored romance with WNBA player Tamera “Ty” Young. Drew’s denied the kiss (calling it a “Kandi-coated lie”) and sidestepped the speculation over Ty, but is forced to face the fire when Shereé provides text printouts of private conversations between Drew and Ty.

“They’re very incriminating,” Andy remarks as he rifles through a pile of pages.

“The way you just sat here and lied on this damn chair? I for sure feel like you’ve been gaslighting Ralph,” Kandi tells Drew.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 reunion airs on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT; Monyetta Shaw will also join the ladies then. A supersized part 2 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the same time, and will feature the Ralph confrontation. Before then, tune into the supersized season 15 finale on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

This just in ?- the #RHOA Reunion trailer is fresh off the presses! Part 1 starts September 3rd. pic.twitter.com/MZQ3apeBy2 — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 24, 2023