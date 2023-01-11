'RHOA' Alum Falynn Pina Reveals She Suffered Pregnancy Loss: 'Our Home Is Filled with Tears' [Photo]

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Falynn Pina revealed Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage.

via: People

“Last night, the Lord called our baby home. Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts,” she captioned a photo that showed her hand resting on her lap as she lay in a hospital bed.

“Rest in heaven, Jean Pina Mommy and Daddy love you so very much.”

Pina and Banks share daughter Emma Sang, 13 months, while Pina is also mom to three sons — Liam, Troy, and Dylan — from previous relationships.

In October, it was rumored that Pina and Banks would appear in the upcoming third season of VH1’s Couples Retreat.

The loss comes just over a year after the couple welcomed Emma, with Pina first announcing she was pregnant in August 2021 in a YouTube video.

“Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” she said in the video while sitting next to Banks. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard.”

During that video, Pina praised her then-boyfriend for being a father figure to her three sons and knowing how to also “be their best friend.”

“I’m as ready as I can ever be,” Banks said of having his first child. “I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”

The pregnancy news came less than one month after Pina announced she was “officially divorced” from her husband Simon Guobadia, who has since married her RHOA costar Porsha Williams.

Sending prayers.