Hell Has Frozen Over: 50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Trolling Her Online [Video]

Is 50 Cent turning over a new leaf in 2023?

We doubt it, but in a surprising move the rapper/actor is apologizing for bullying Megan Thee Stallion on the internet.

When news of Megan’s shooting first broke, 50 hopped on Instagram with a meme referencing a scene from ‘Boyz In the Hood’ making fun of the situation.

Later, he posted a meme featuring a teary-eyed Megan The Stallion from her interview with Gayle King. The image then moprhed into Jussie Smollett.

“Damn, i’m confused [about] all this sh*t going around,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram at the time. ” [I] don’t know what to think. LOL”

Now that the trial is over and Tory has been convicted of shooting Megan, 50 is apologizing.

In interview with Big Boy, 50 said that he initially made fun of Megan because he thought she was lying — but then he heard the phone call Tory made to Kelsey Nicole from jail and it changed his mind.

Check out the clip below:

We imagine there’s a long list of people 50 should probably apologize to.