‘RHOA’ Alum Falynn Pina, Fiancé Jaylan Banks Break Up After Miscarriage

Falynn Pina and her fiancé, Jaylan Banks, are going their separate ways less than a month after her miscarriage.

They made the announcement via Instagram.

via Page Six:

“It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple,” the former couple said in a joint statement posted on their respective profiles.

“Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as family and friends will never be broken,” they concluded. “We ask for privacy at this time.”

While Pina and Banks did not provide a reason for the split, the pair have had their fair share of hardship recently.

Pina shared on Jan. 11 that her home was “filled with tears” and “broken hearts” over the death of their baby.

The now-exes also share a daughter, Emma Sang, whom they welcomed on Nov. 26, 2021.

A month prior to the birth of their first child together, Pina announced that she was engaged to Banks.

“I said YES!!!” the former Bravolebrity shared on social media in October 2021. “I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling [sic] my eyes out. I love you baby?? #PerfectlyPina.”

Pina’s romance with Banks had begun earlier that year amid her divorce from Simon Guobadia, her now-ex-husband with whom she appeared on “RHOA.”

Guobadia, 58, accused Pina of cheating on him with Banks, writing in a scathing post on Instagram at the time, “Let’s start with why I filed for divorce. Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for — post divorce.”

Pina then also alluded to infidelity on Guobadia’s part, saying in a tearful interview at the time, “Simon doesn’t get caught unless he wants to be caught. I meant what I said when I took my vows. It hurts; it hurts like hell.”The Nigerian-American businessman denied being unfaithful and offered $50,000 in cash to anyone with receipts of his alleged cheating.

During this time, Guobadia began dating “RHOA” alum Porsha Williams, and his divorce from Pina was officially finalized in July 2021.

Guobadia and Williams, 41, then tied the knot in November 2022 with two star-studded weddings.

We wish them the best.