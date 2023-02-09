Coco Austin Joins OnlyFans: ‘You Won't Be Sorry’

Coco Austin is taking her ‘talents’ to OnlyFans.

via Page Six:

“Yes, I’m on OnlyFans now… You won’t be sorry.. ,” she captioned an Instagram picture on Wednesday of her dressed in a floral-print robe while exposing the lower part of her butt.

The model, 43, then prompted her fans to click the link in her bio, which takes them directly to her OnlyFans account, where users can subscribe to see exclusive content from her for only $19.99 a month.

“I’m the OG Coco, the one who paved the way for curvy models,” Austin’s OnlyFans bio read. “I’ve continued to Model after 25 years, also along the way I transcended into acting, TV personality, Author, Entrepreneur and Boss Babe.”

She added, “Good things come in small packages. (My measurements are 39DDD, 26, 43) …and I’m barely 5’2.”

Austin then issued a PSA to her prospective subscribers, telling them that this wasn’t a “porn page” but they will get “sexy hot content” that she “can’t post anywhere else .”

Several fans shared their support for the former reality star’s new venture in the Instagram comment of her post.

” love it Coco. Don’t stop wowing them ,” wrote one fan.

“I’m getting a lifetime subscription,” added another.

“U will rock that account with not only ur bod but ur smile and personality absolutely love all ur family does y’all r awesome!!” commented a third.

While some people were excited about Ice-T’s wife’s OnlyFans account, others expressed their disdain for it.

“Aw how sad that you lowered yourself to only fans,” wrote one critic, while another added, “Wow… Not surprised. We’ve watched you slowly sell your soul. Keep setting a great example for your daughter .”

We’re honestly surprised it took this long — no shade.