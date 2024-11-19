Report: Tyka Nelson’s Cause of Death Revealed as Cardiac Arrest and Congestive Heart Failure

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson suffered congestive heart failure when she died.

The Minneapolis singer, who recently retired from music after scheduling a farewell concert in June, died due to cardiac arrest as the primary cause of death, and congestive heart failure as the secondary cause, TMZ reports.

Her autopsy results were released by the Minnesota Dept. of Health on Monday, Nov. 18, per the outlet.

Tyka was 64 at the time of her death.

The family’s cousin, Charles “Chazz” Smith, previously announced the news in a social media post on Nov. 4. “Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning,” he wrote.

One of her sons, President LenNard Laeil Nelson, later confirmed her death to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

According to her death certificate, for at least four months prior to her death, Tyka suffered from non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, which is defined as “a generic term which includes all causes of decreased heart function other than those caused by heart attacks or blockages in the arteries of the heart,” per the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Substance abuse also contributed to Tyka having a weakened heart, authorities said.

Tyka was Prince’s only full sibling, and shared parents John L. Nelson and Mattie Shaw Nelson.

She released four albums during her music career, which included 1988’s Royal Blue, 1992’s Yellow Moon, Red Sky, 2008’s A Brand New Me and 2011’s Hustler.

The singer shared six children — daughters Danielle Phillips, Crystal Phillips, Chelsea Phillips, and sons Rachard Phillips, Sir Montece Laeil and President — with husband Maurice Phillips.

Speaking to the Tribune in June, Tyka said she had begun working on a memoir “about me and my family,” but it was not finished at the time of the interview. “We’ve got a few more chapters,” she added.

During the conversation, she also expressed gratitude for the people she’d met in her life, as her late brother’s legacy.

“I’m one heck of a grateful person who had wonderful people in their life. I miss their wisdom,” Tyka said.

She continued, “If I could I’d travel the whole world and meet people that loved him — I’m kind of the last link to him, for some people — it’s like giving back to him. As far as I’m concerned, he stayed because they loved his music.”

