Report: Taylor Swift ‘Feels Used’ by Blake Lively, Wishes Actress Didn’t Drag Her into Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Taylor Swift feels she was used by Blake Lively in her war with Justin Baldoni, and she resents Blake calling her one of her “dragons” and leveraging her name.

The insider says the pop superstar “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons” after Lively’s alleged texts were revealed in a countersuit filed by her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The alleged texts don’t specify who the “Gossip Girl” alum’s “dragons” are, but it’s believed by many that the actress was referencing husband Ryan Reynolds — and the Grammy-winning singer.

“If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” read Lively’s alleged text to Baldoni, per his amended complaint.

“For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Baldoni, 41, suggested that she was referring to Swift when he texted Lively about her script revisions, writing, “I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor).”

According to the source, “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”

Swift, 35, and Lively, 37, “have been friends for years and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point,” the source tells us.

The “Fortnight” songstress “wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible,” the insider says.

The twosome’s friendship dates back to 2015 after Lively shared a photo from a L’Oreal campaign, which referenced Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video. It caught Swift’s attention, and the pair began spending time together.

The “Cruel Summer” singer is normally very outspoken in promoting her friends’ projects but has remained tight-lipped when it comes to publicly supporting “It Ends With Us.”

When the movie — which centers on an abusive relationship — premiered in August 2024, Swift did not encourage fans to go see it in theaters as she had done for pal Zoë Kravitz’s “Blink Twice.”

Reps for Swift, Lively and Baldoni did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

