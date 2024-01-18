Report: Sara Ramirez Will Not Reprise Role of Che Diaz in Season 3 of ‘And Just Like That’

Sara Ramirez has been dropped from And Just Like That.

via: US Weekly

According to a Daily Mail report published on Wednesday, January 17, Ramirez, 48, will not appear in the forthcoming third season of the HBO series. Sources told the outlet that the decision came down to Ramirez’s character, Che Diaz, no longer having value after their season 2 split from Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

HBO declined to comment to Us Weekly.

The report came one day after Ramirez, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns like their character Che, condemned the film and television industry for punishing actors who have spoken out in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Our industry is so duplicitous. While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again,” Ramirez wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 16. “While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

Ramirez also used the past tense to describe their portrayal of Che Diaz, implying that they will not reprise their role in season 3 of AJLT.

“It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.” Ramirez wrote. Outspoken comedian Che Diaz is the most recent role listed on Ramirez’s IMDb page.

Nixon, 57 — whose AJLT season 1 arc revolved around Miranda’s divorce from Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and her romance with Che — has also been an outspoken advocate for Palestinians in recent months.

“I am the mother of two Jewish children whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, and my oldest son, in particular, he really has been reaching out to my wife and I and asking us — imploring us, really — to say, ‘Use your voice to affirm as loudly as you can that ‘never again’ means ‘never again’ for anyone,’” Nixon said during a December 2023 appearance on The View, invoking a phrase used as a reminder of the horrors perpetrated against Jewish people during the Holocaust.

While HBO has not confirmed whether or not Ramirez will return for the next chapter of AJLT, the network announced that fans have a while to wait for new episodes. In Max’s December 2023 “One to Watch” promo, season 3 of the series was listed among the programs slated to return in 2025.

Che’s story line was wrapped up as they came to a friendly understanding with Miranda in the season 2 finale, admitting that their relationship was “a trainwreck” but a “good trainwreck.”

AJLT premiered in December 2021 with season 2 airing from June to August of 2023.