Report: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Were ‘Having a Great Time’ at 2024 Super Bowl Party | lovebscott.com

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. seemingly confirmed months of romance rumors when they were spotted together in Las Vegas Saturday.

via: People

A source tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS founder, 43, and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, both attended Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday.

“There wasn’t any PDA, but they definitely seemed together,” the partygoer says of Kardashian and Beckham Jr.

“They were hanging out in a bigger group with Khloé [Kardashian], Kendall [Jenner], Justin [Bieber], Hailey [Bieber] and some other friends, having a great time,” adds the source. Others in attendance at the event included La La Anthony, Ice Spice, Nina Dobrev and Winnie Harlow.

Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were then spotted at The Wynn in Sin City not long after.

A source previously told PEOPLE in September that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. had been “hanging out.”

At the time, multiple sources confirmed the athlete and his longtime model girlfriend Lauren Wood had officially split. (Beckham and Wood share a son, Zydn, whom they welcomed together in February 2022.)

Not long after, Kardashian then made an appearance at Beckham Jr.’s ’90s-themed birthday celebration at WSA in New York.

“It was a very fun party with a lot of fun people,” a source told PEOPLE of the event, which was also attended by Lori Harvey, James Harden, Saquon Barkley, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil Baby, Emma Chamberlain and more.