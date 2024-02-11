Sukihana Explains Viral “Musician” Moment With Bobbi Althoff: “I Say Who I Am” | lovebscott.com

Sukihana Explains Viral “Musician” Moment With Bobbi Althoff: “I Say Who I Am”

Sukihana clarified her recent comments after stating “I’m not a musician” during an interview on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff.

via: Vibe

The rapper and reality star sat with the dry-humor host, who asked Suki if she considers herself a “musician.” Taken back, Suki asserted that she is not, and began a back-and-forth with Althoff over the label — even assuming that the aspiring comedian meant “magician.”

“You’re a musician, that’s why I’m interviewing you today to get to know you,” Althoff started before Suki jumped in with, “What the f**k that mean? Make magic or something? What is a musician? I’m not no musician, I make music. That’s not all I do. I act, I’m a TV star too.”

“I’m not confusing nothing because you thought that’s all I was, was a magician or whatever the f**k you said,” she continued.

The “Eating” rapper then took to X on Wednesday (Feb. 7) to back her claims of not being a musician.

“I say who I am and that’s a MOGUL,” she wrote with a repost of the clip. “Suki ain’t no musician she is a mogul.”

However, Suki’s explanation didn’t stop social media from running wild with jokes about the sarcastic moment.

So Sukihana thought the girl was callin her a ‘magician’…BUT she called her a ‘Musician’..which is what she is..ayooo,” wrote one person on X, as another said, “Why would anyone think Sukihana doesn’t actually known what the word musician is….. omg……”

Share This Post
ByWalker
Updated on