Report: Kim Kardashian Considers Stripping Kanye West of Legal Custody After Drama Over North’s Song

Published 2 hours ago

Kim Kardashian is mulling over a big decision … whether to go to court and ask a judge to strip Kanye West of joint legal custody of their 4 kids, because her ex-husband has flagrantly ignored their custody agreement.

The legal war was reportedly set off after Kanye, 47, agreed during a mediation session with Kim, 44, on Friday, March 14, not to release a song featuring their 11-year-old daughter and disgraced rapper Diddy, who is currently facing numerous sexual crime allegations, according to TMZ.

The track “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine” includes a phone call conversation between Diddy, 55, and Kanye, and the Kardashians star was “vehemently opposed to letting North participate in any way,” per the outlet. However, both Kim and Kanye have “equal say in making decisions for their kids.”

Sources told TMZ that the A-lister’s divorce settlement included a process for resolving conflicts between Kim and Kanye, requiring them to consult a private judge. According to the outlet, both Kim and Kanye attended a mediation session with their respective attorneys, Laura Wasser and Patrick DeCarolis, where they agreed that North would not appear on any version of the song if it were released.

Despite the agreement, the “Heartless” rapper released the song with his daughter’s rap lyrics on Saturday, March 15. He also shared an alleged private text message exchange between him and Kim, in which they discussed how the mother of four was trying to “protect” their daughter from appearing on the song.

Later that day, Kanye continued to air out their drama by slamming the “Kardashian mob” on X.

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOSE HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” Ye wrote via X on Saturday, March 15. “ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB, HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

One day later, Kanye seemingly reiterated his point, writing on X, “THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION.”

The Hulu personality is “seriously considering going to court to ask a judge to strip [Kanye] of joint legal custody,” TMZ claimed. If Kim did choose to pursue legal action against Ye, it is reported that physical custody was “not an issue” as he rarely sees their children and she has encouraged their relationship with him. In addition to North, Kim and Kanye share three other children: Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. The report also noted that Kanye recently hosted an event where he encouraged attendees to wear swastika shirts, and she felt it was inappropriate for their children to be present at such an event.

As In Touch previously reported, Kim and Kanye split in 2021. The pair tied the knot in May 2014 and were married for seven years before Kim filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. Kanye married his second wife, Bianca Censori, in December 2022, one month after his divorce from the KUWTK star was finalized. As for Kim, she’s been in high-profile relationships with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davison and NFL star Odell Beckham but has yet to find another long-term partner.

