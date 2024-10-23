Home > NEWS

Report: Justin Bieber Feels Business Managers Squandered a Fortune, Considering Legal Action

BY: Walker

Published 13 hours ago

It’s a tale that’s old as time, artist gets successful, money starts rolling in, money starts disappearing.

Bieber thinks it’s way too late to say “Sorry” when it comes to some of his former business managers — he thinks they grossly mismanaged his money, and it could be time to take legal action.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Justin’s been very upset for several years, claiming he’s lost a ton of money as a result of terrible decisions made by business managers — we don’t know how many managers, but we do know it’s more than one.

It’s unclear just how much Justin thinks has been squandered — other than it’s a huge amount — but our sources say he’s discussing the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the alleged offenders. We’re told his current team is split — some members want him to sue, but others don’t.

We’re told the argument against suing is that Justin went through a period where he was spending wildly. Translation — he caused his own problem.

Justin is not struggling financially … he sold his music catalog in January, 2023 for $200 million, and before the sale, our sources say his net worth was around $100 million.

We’re told no decision has been made as to whether Justin will file suit … discussions are ongoing.

via: TMZ

