Report: Juror in ASAP Rocky’s Assault Trial Believed Gun Was Real But Lacked Evidence to Convict

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his felony assault trial.

After the not-guilty verdict was handed down to the rapper on Tuesday (Feb. 18) in Los Angeles, blogger Nique at Nite spoke to people pouring out of the courthouse. Nite caught up with an unnamed juror from the trial and asked them about their process of delivering a fair trial for a high-profile figure.

“Everybody was really focused on delivering justice,” the unidentified juror stated. “I think that we really took our time. We discussed all the issues and all the questions that we had, we clarified those, and we really kind of looked over some pieces of the evidence that people wanted to see a little bit more closely. And I think that we did the best we could with the instructions that we had, and with the evidence that we had.”

As the jurors continued, they elaborated on the jury’s process. The person insisted that they hit some bumps in the road as a unit, with some disagreements arising at various points in the trial. One point in particular found most of the jury convinced that Rocky’s “prop gun” angle was not convincing enough, and they were sure that the gun was real.

“I think we kind of were almost at the verdict [but] we had a couple of people, including myself, who…still had some questions and we were all thinking that a crime had been committed,” she said. “But the thing is with the instructions we had and with the law that we didn’t think that was enough evidence to commit.”

“I think most of us felt it was a gun. Just from the behavior on the videos and from some of the testimony. Unfortunately, a lot of the witnesses—we didn’t consider all of their testimonies to be reliable. I didn’t really believe it. I didn’t think that…they had really convincing evidence that it was a prop gun. It was kind of a little mysterious the way it disappeared, and they couldn’t produce it as evidence. So some of the testimony did not sound accurate or truthful.”

Ultimately, it seems to have come down to reasonable doubt.

via: Vibe

