Report: Jonathan Majors Getting 'Support' from New Flame Meagan Good amid Allegations

The internet was shocked over the weekend when news came out that Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were dating.

TMZ reported Saturday morning that they’ve gotten close over the course of the last several weekends and that the relationship is “fairly new.” The outlet, citing eyewitnesses, reported they hit up the Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles last weekend to see a movie.

After TMZ first broke the story, People confirmed the actors are seeing each other.

Now sources tell People, “Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time,” the source says, adding that following the allegations made against Majors, “Meagan has shown considerable support towards him.”

“It seems their relationship has developed further from that point,” adds the source.

Neither of the star’s teams have confirmed the relationship.