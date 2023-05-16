‘RHONJ’ Reportedly Put ‘On Pause’ Amid Ongoing Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Feud

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ has reportedly been put “on pause” amid the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

via Page Six:

We’re told Bravo does not know how to proceed under the current conditions and that no one has been offered a contract – or been fired – for next season.

At this time, there is no set date for production to begin on Season 14.

Sources tell us cameras were set to pick back up in June following Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding special and the upcoming Season 13 reunion, but we’re told showrunners informed the cast that that would not be happening.

In fact, many of the ladies have begun to plan summer vacations due to the hiatus.

Sources tell us the latest update the cast received was that Bravo is not even sure filming will begin until 2024. We’re told the Garden State girls are divided over how to feel; while some are worried about the financial impact, others are welcoming the reprieve.

An insider close to production adds, “No official decisions on Season 14 have been made as the finale, Teresa and Louie’s wedding special and the reunion episodes have yet to air.”

As Page Six previously reported, the Season 13 reunion – which the ladies filmed last month — was particularly intense.

Multiple sources told us that Giudice was “completely unhinged” and “out of control”while taping the Andy Cohen-moderated sit-down with her castmates.

Our sources said she was “nastier than ever” and “cursing” a lot.

We were told the series OG seemed “very unhappy” and “mad at the world” and that Cohen appeared “frustrated with her the entire time.”

However, one insider insisted that the network honcho, 54, was not “any more frustrated with Giudice than with the situation as a whole,” claiming she got worked up only when the topic of her “family dynamics” came up.

“This was the first time Teresa, Melissa and Joe [Gorga] were gonna see each other in person,” the insider pointed out, emphasizing the trio’s “long history” of “deep-rooted family issues.”

The insider said Giudice, 50, acted out of a place of “hurt” but admitted that “her same energy was not necessarily matched” by her brother or his wife, both 44..

Season 13 of the reality show, which is still airing, stars Giudice, Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler appear in “friend of” roles.

The Jersey OGs better get it together before they end up replaced like ‘The Real Housewives of New York.’