Report: Investigation Launched After Drake’s Dad Receives Worrisome Calls and Text From Stranger

Drake’s dad is apparently dealing with a scary situation at home.

via: Complex

As first reported by TMZ, which cited police sources, police showed up at the home of Dennis Graham after he notified them of an unknown person placing “disturbing” calls and sending a text message. Over the course of these alleged communication attempts, the unknown individual is accused of mentioning Freemasons and Drake, though their intentions were not immediately clear. The calls and text reportedly took place in a 15-minute span.

Complex has reached out to a rep with the LAPD for comment. This story may be updated.

Drake, meanwhile, is currently out on the road on his co-headlining It’s All a Blur Tour with Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage. The tour, which kicked off earlier this month with two dates in Chicago, runs through early October and also sees the duo hitting Nashville, Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, and more.

The book is expected to be followed by a new album, For All the Dogs, at some point later this year.