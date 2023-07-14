Woman Known as ‘Percocet Princess’ Arrested in Connection to Suspected OD Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro

Cops have a woman in custody who they believe is directly tied to the overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

via: The Independent

The child of Robert’s daughter Drena, Leandro, 19, was an actor who appeared in A Star is Born and Cabaret Maxime in 2018.

His death was announced on 2 July by Drena, who shared a picture of Leandro with a caption paying tribute to his life on social media.

Robert, 79, subsequently released his own statement saying that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo”.

While an official cause of death is yet to be announced by authorities, Drena, 51, claimed last week that Leandro died after being sold “fentanyl-laced pills”. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, with only two milligrams having the potential to be lethal.

According to a report by The New York Post, a woman was arrested on Thursday (13 July) in connection with Leandro’s death.

She is accused of selling Leandro drugs shortly before his death, and was reportedly arrested as part of an undercover sting operation by the NYPD.

Sources told the Post that the woman has been federally charged with distributing narcotics, with investigators still conducting a search of her home.

The Independent has contacted the NYPD for comment.