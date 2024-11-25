Report: Inside Brazen Diddy’s Latest Failed Bail Attempt — and Why Judge Refused His Desperate Appeal to Await Trial on Private Island

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs will spend Thanksgiving in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after his house arrest plea was denied.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper’s ambitious plan involved spending the time before his sex trafficking trial in May next year holed up at his house in Star Island in Florida — which was raided by Federal agents in March.

Diddy’s team hoped to convince District Judge Arun Subramaniam, who is overseeing the rapper’s sex trafficking case, to allow the rapper to stay at his residence.

The private island home only has one entry point for access on and off the island.

And while Diddy’s home has a dock, the music mogul would not have access to a boat while under house arrest.

However, Judge Subramanian immediately rejected the idea stating: “That is not going to work.”

Diddy’s counsel then offered an alternative solution where he could be under house arrest at his Upper East Side apartment in New York City.

The suggestion included 24/7 security with two guards in the three-bedroom property with Diddy while an additional guard would be stationed downstairs.

Diddy would also not have internet or phone access with the only exception being communicating with his lawyers.

The calls would be arranged through the security team and lawyers argued the arrangement would be “substantially more restrictive” than the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Diddy is currently stationed.

Diddy, 55, would also not be allowed to have visitors except for his attorneys. Family visits could be arranged as long as they received pre-trial approval and would be monitored by security.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed that the security guards would want to do a good job with the assignment since it is a high profile case.

The judge will now spend the next few days weighing up his fourth bail request.

Diddy has been behind bars since he was arrested in New York City on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in September.

The musician pleased not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed last week the rapper’s phone has been put up for sale on the black market.

The mobile was found inside a recording studio and has a “three-year back up of content”, which has alarmed the rapper’s lawyers as he prepares for his trial.

The discovery of the phone comes as prosecutors have accused the disgraced music mogul of calling witnesses from his prison cell.

A new court filing claims Diddy also instructed his family to contact potential witnesses in his case.

On his phone being flogged on the black market, a source told RadarOnline.com: “An individual claims to have found Diddy’s phone discarded at a recording studio with a three year back up of its content — messages, call logs, photos … everything.

“This would be anyone’s worst nightmare. When you’re Diddy, it could be the difference between freedom and a life behind bars.”

The source added: “The person who claimed the phone has ostensibly claimed possession is nine tenths of the law.

“To him, this phone is now his. Is it legal? Who knows? But in any event, the phone is now on the open market.

“It’s been shopped from one media outlet to another. The latest I heard is that documentarians making a series on Diddy have it and are considering buying it to reveal all of its contents. This could be his actual worst nightmare.”

via: RadarOnline.com