Report: Diddy and His Brood of Seven Will Get the Reality Treatment on Hulu

Back in January Diddy has reportedly filed an entertainment trademark application for a “reality-based television program” titled Diddy + 7. Now we may find out why.

via: Page Six

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to be following the Kardashians to Hulu.

We hear the entertainment mogul is working with Hulu on a reality series that will feature him and his children, tentatively titled “Diddy + 7.”

“It’s going to profile the entre family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” a source familiar with the project told Page Six.

Diddy and his kids have already been spotted filming the show in locations such as Los Angeles and Miami, according to sources.

We’re told the family’s individual Instagram accounts offer a preview of what’s potentially in store for the streaming show.

Diddy’s son, Christian (aka King), is currently pushing his latest single “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.”

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder’s twins, Jessie and D’Lila, offer up content in matching outfits with their sister, Chance, often making a cameos.

Quincy Brown — who was adopted by Diddy, and is the son of Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter — currently stars in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and also has a singing career.

Diddy’s oldest biological son, Justin, recently introduced followers to his dad’s newest child, daughter, Love Sean Combs.

“My twin,” he captioned the photo.

“[The show] is all about the dynamic of the family and how Diddy does it all with all the kids. They’re a real family, even all the baby mamas,” the source said.

He reportedly filed to have “Diddy + 7” trademarked, according to gossip blog The Jasmine Brand, which first reported on the potential reality show.

A rep for Diddy and Hulu did not comment.