Report: Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Accused of Sexual Battery

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is being sued for sexual battery.

via: Fox 11

The alleged incident happened in 2001 when the victim – who was 17 when it happened – was invited by Carter onto the band’s tour bus during a concert stop in Tacoma, Washington, according to TMZ. Carter had met her waiting in line for an autograph.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ said Carter offered the victim a drink and gave her what she thought was cranberry juice. The victim now believes it was a mix of cranberry juice and alcohol.

Carter then allegedly forced the victim to perform oral sex on him in the bus’ bathroom and sexually assaulted her on a bed, according to court documents.

The victim said Carter “threatened to turn others against her — calling her a “r******* little b**ch” that no one would believe.”

She also later contracted HPV, documents revealed.

A source close to Carter told TMZ the allegation was “categorically false.”

Carter’s younger brother Aaron was found dead inside a Southern California home on November 5 at the age of 34.

“My heart is broken,” the elder Carter said on social media following news of his brother’s death. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

A press conference in which the victim filing the lawsuit will reveal her name and speak publicly will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Los Angeles.