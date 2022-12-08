Jerrod Carmichael To Host 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Only a couple of years after the Golden Globes were essentially blacklisted due to a long history of scandal and questionable practices, they’re back on NBC, baby! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday that Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael (an improvement from frequent host Ricky Gervais) will host the 2023 ceremony.

via: Deadline

After a year’s hiatus, the three-hour telecast will air live coast to coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal nominations Monday on the Today show.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, in a statement. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” added Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

In September, Carmichael earned an Emmy for writing his comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel. He also earned an Emmy nomination for his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in April.

Carmichael co-created, co-wrote, produced, and starred in the semi-autobiographical sitcom The Carmichael Show that aired on NBC from 2015-2017.

The Globes were scrapped earlier this year due to questionable practices surrounding its governing and membership. Hoehne recently promised to THR that “this is really not the old HFPA anymore. Over the past 18 months — almost two years now — we took a deep look inward and listened to the criticism. The changes that we’ve made were the expansion of our voting body, the universal gift ban. We are one of the only awards shows that has a universal gift ban. And we built a new infrastructure that transformed our organization and the awards show into something that is more diverse, transparent and responsive. We are the only major awards show that is voted on by a majority of women and by a majority of voters who self-identify as ethnically diverse. There are also a lot of voters who self-identify as LGBTQIA+. What I would like the industry to know is that this is not the finish line. It’s a journey that will continue in the years to come.”