Report: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Separated, Heading for Divorce

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have been separated since January, and they are heading toward divorce according to sources.

Ariana, 30, was seen ring-less at Wimbledon over the weekend; she has not been seen wearing her ring for some time now.

Their insider claimed that the couple tried to reconcile two months ago but it ‘failed.’

In mid-May 2021, Ariana and Dalton, a 27-year-old luxury realtor, tied the knot at her Montecito home.

Ariana has been busy filming the musical Wicked across the UK since December 2022.

Ariana and Dalton started dating in January 2020 and made their romance public in her music video Stuck With You, a duet with Justin Bieber.

Five days after Christmas 2020, Ariana revealed she and Dalton got engaged.

They said their I do’s in May 2021 in front of 20 guests, with her parents both walking her down the aisle, Vogue reported at the time.

Sources tell TMZ, they remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly, but, according to sources, the marriage is kaput.