Garcelle Beauvais Called Out by Ex-‘RHOBH’ Costar Diana Jenkins Over Accusations Made on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Time hasn’t healed this wound.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has been called out by her former costar Diana Jenkins for claims she made on Watch What Happens Live, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Jenkins filed a lawsuit seeking to uncover the identities of those responsible for an online racist attack against Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax.

At the time, Jenkins said she was being accused of being behind the attack and hoped the lawsuit would uncover the person(s) responsible.

The businesswoman fired off multiple subpoenas to META, the company behind Instagram, to try and find the IP address for those involved.

In May, Jenkins announced she was dropping the lawsuit claiming she “did not receive a response” when she reached out to Beauvais on how to proceed with the case.

Jenkins said the court “expressed” concern she wasn’t the right person to keep the case alive. She then contacted Beauvais’ lawyer asking if her old co-star would join her as a Plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Jenkins said she offered to cover all legal costs associated.

Her lawyer told the court Jenkins “did not receive a response from Ms. Beauvais.”

Last week, Beauvais appeared on Watch What Happens Live where she talked about the bot attack on her son. Andy Cohen asked Beauvais if she ever heard from Jenkins about the outcome of her investigation.

“No,” Beauvais said. “In my heart of hearts, I know whose behind it. But I will never say publicly.”

Over the weekend, Jenkins responded to the interview by posting a letter her lawyer sent to Beauvais’ representative in April 2023 — as evidence she did reach out to Beauvais about the lawsuit and investigation into the bot attack.

The letter read, “We understand that you are the legal representative of actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Garcelle Beauvais. I am outside counsel for Diana Jenkins. I write concerning the hateful and malicious social media bot attack that was directed against Ms. Beauvais’ son, Jax, last August.”

“We know Ms. Beauvais and Ms. Jenkins have had their differences, but Ms. Jenkins had absolutely nothing to do with that deplorable conduct. Indeed, as Ms. Beauvais is aware, Ms. Jenkins has filed a lawsuit and spent tens of thousands of dollars trying to find out who was responsible,” the letter added.

The lawyer informed Beauvais that Jenkins was close to learning the identity of the person behind the bot attack. However, the attorney explained they needed Beauvais to join the lawsuit.

A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “Garcelle knows that Diana offered to help her find out who was behind it, and she chose to not even respond. Now she’s coming out with these lies — while Diana is more than 8 months pregnant. Garcelle is simply a dishonest person.”