Report: 50 Cent Developing Documentary on Rap Rival Diddy

50 Cent is developing a documentary about Diddy amid the hip-hop mogul’s sexual abuse allegations.

via: Page Six

Fiddy’s G-Unit Films and Television company has perhaps become best known for its dramas, including the hit series “Power.”

But the “In da Club” rapper has also produced some acclaimed true crime documentaries and podcasts, including “Hip Hop Homicides,” in which former TMZ star Van Lathan probes the deaths of gone-too-soon rap sensations including Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion and King Von.

It was also behind the podcast “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord,” which told the story of Chicago twins who became America’s biggest drug traffickers and then ratted on the Mexican kingpin.

Now Page Six has learned that G-Unit’s next target is much closer to home. We’re told Fiddy is already in early development on a TV doc about rival Diddy and allegations of abuse by his longtime partner Cassie and others.

Diddy has adamantly denied the claims. He also recently stepped down as chair of his own media company, Revolt, we reported.

Two weeks ago, Cassie, a onetime prodigy of the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, filed a suit against Diddy, claiming he raped her and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched, among other allegations.

Attorneys for Diddy settled within 24 hours, but publicly admitted no wrongdoing.

Even among 50 Cent’s many long-running feuds, his prickly relationship with Diddy stands out for its endurance. Fiddy has dogged Diddy for boosting his own career by using the name of late collaborator Biggie Smalls, raised doubts about Diddy’s sexuality and even suggested that Diddy knows who shot Biggie but is too scared to seek revenge.

A rep for Fiddy and G-Unit Film and Television didn’t get back to us about the doc.