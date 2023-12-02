'Stop Playing With God': Tyrese Scolds Lil Nas X After He Teased His 'Christian Era' With New Song

Lil Nas X is entering the “Christian era” of his career and wants fans to take him seriously with his major genre change.

via: Radar Online

Nas X sang about his personal struggles in the 75-second snippet that some critics have found offensive.

this really crazy cuz all i did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and yall acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene https://t.co/MzluhwcSzk — ? (@LilNasX) December 1, 2023

“Free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / Im trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less,” he belted out.

Many felt his latest track was a stark transition from his devil visuals in the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video.

“GOD IS NOT AN ERA. IT’S A LIFESTYLE,” one naysayer commented before Tyrese entered the chat and scolded the Industry Baby performer.

Tyrese left a comment under The Shade Room’s post spotlighting Nas X’s new single. “Y’all gone learn to stop playing with God … God is not to be played with … From shoes with devil signs and devils blood in the [shoe] sole?” he wrote. “We can all change I get it but I feel a way about people making a mockery about Jesus. Do you, life your life .. Do what makes you happy but yall better stop playing with Jesus out here.”

Lil Nas X later fired back at Tyrese and said he was overreacting. “This really crazy cuz all I did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and yall acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene.”

The Old Town Road hitmaker took to X, formerly Twitter, with a series of messages amid the public outcry over his change of style. “I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons,” he wrote in one post.

In another, Lil Nas expressed that he feels like “y’all see everything I do as a gimmick.” He continued, “When in reality I’m just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether I’m a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y’all find a problem! Y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. Y’all hate me because im fun cute and petite.”

Back in 2021, Tyrese took to his Instagram Stories to vent about how televised entertainment ceremonies have become all about clout-chasing after the MTV Video Music Awards aired, which included a performance by Lil Nas X.

“Everything has become one gigantic ANTIC … Award Shows, social media, and life feels like one gigantic ANTIC,” the Baby Boy actor declared. “I miss the days when popularity was actually based on TALENT …. Hit records and hit movies.”