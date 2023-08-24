Rep. George Santos Touts Dramatic Ozempic Weight Loss at Bash, Source Says

Scandal-ridden Republican politician George Santos recently attributed his dramatic weight loss to Ozempic, adding that he had lost over 92lbs in the course of the past eight months.

via: Page Six

The feisty pol also allegedly declared he could beat his Beltway rival Mitt Romney in a “cage match” because he knows jiu-jitsu, when one guest suggested a face-off with Romney a la Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Ozempic — as well as other Type 2 diabetes drugs being used for weight loss, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro — has taken Hollywood by storm.

Admitted users have included “30 Rock” comedian Tracy Morgan, popular podcaster Claudia Oshry, talk show host Sharon Osbourne and Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin.

A source at a birthday bash at high-end eatery Bice for Park Magazine publisher Chris Pape told Page Six that Santos attended, and that he told the gathering he’d lost weight with help from the wonder drug.

An insider told us: “George said, ‘I’ve lost 92 pounds on Ozempic over the last eight months,” and that his pharmacist beau had expressed concerns about the medication, but that Santos said he’d “lost nearly 100 pounds” thanks to help from the drug.

A spokesperson for Santos declined to comment on the pol’s alleged Ozempic use when we reached out, but did confirm he attended the event, (though Santos did not realize it was a birthday party).

When one attendee at the party joked to Santos that he might take on his dreaded Beltway rival Sen. Mitt Romney in a “cage match” — the way that tetchy tech moguls Musk and Zuckerberg have playfully proposed — our source said that Santos quipped, “I’d do that, but it wouldn’t be fair as I’m Brazilian, and I’d beat his butt because I studied jiu-jitsu for five years.”

When we reached out for comment, a Santos spokesperson confirmed that Santos did recall the joke being made, and mentioned that he “participated in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a young man.”

Santos is currently under a 13-count federal indictment for alleged fraud and money laundering, and he has pleaded not guilty.

He has separately also previously admitted that he lied while campaigning about his education and work experience — but he told The Post in December, “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

His professional credentials were called into question after a New York Times report that he misrepresented where he attended college and his alleged employment history on Wall Street.

He also previously told The Post, “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume… I own up to that… We do stupid things in life.”

Either way, a source at the Bice party told us that Santos was telling pals he’s confident he’ll win in an election again next year, and that he is supporting Donald Trump.