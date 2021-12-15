Renowned Author Bell Hooks Dead at 69



Famed author Bell Hooks has passed away.

She was 69.

The author’s family announced the tragic news in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

“The author, professor, critic and feminist made her transition early this am from her home, surrounded by family and friends,” the family wrote on Twitter.

“The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist,” the statement continued.

“We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer.”

The family is accepting contributions and memorials to the Christian County Literacy Council on her behalf.

They will also be announcing a “celebration of life” ceremony for the author at a later date.

RIP.

The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. The author, professor, critic and feminist made her transition early this am from her home, surrounded by family and friends. ? — Enter Ebony (@Enter_Ebony) December 15, 2021