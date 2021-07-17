Remy Ma to Host VH1 Crime Series [Video]

VH1 announced the new series, My True Crime Story, will be hosted by Bronx rapper Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie. The eight-episode program will premiere Monday, August 2 at 10 pm ET.

via: Revolt

Each episode will discuss the story of a different individual whose “questionable activities” got them into some kind of trouble. The people will narrate their own stories, and like many other crime series, will include reenacted clips featuring actors. Interviews with law enforcement and friends and family will be shown to viewers, and Remy Ma will add comedic commentary along the way.

Excited about her latest job, Remy took to Instagram on Friday (July 16) to let fans know about her forthcoming show. “Crimes. Headlines. Redemption. Hear the REAL story from the masterminds themselves! @mytruecrimestory premieres Monday, August 2nd at 10/9c on @vh1 Narrated by Me!” she wrote. “Sidebar: It’s like watching true crime shows in my living room with me while I’m commentating. Double Sidebar: I try to keep the ‘are you dumb’s’ to a minimum.”

Remy’s hosting gig is fitting for the star. Her stint on “Love and Hip Hop” made her familiar with VH1, and like others on her show, she’s redeemed herself following her well-known prison stint. The emcee also has previous experience as a co-host on REVOLT’s “State of the Culture” and as an outspoken and recurring guest on “The Fat Joe Show,” where she’s shared some interesting anecdotes about her fondest memories.

Last year, for example, she revealed that Big Pun wanted to work with Eminem before his untimely demise. During another appearance, she opened up about the feelings she went through while at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women. In the first few years, she said was angry, but by the end of her term, those feelings had gone away.

“Year four, year five, I’m starting to really see how me being there is influencing other people’s lives… it really made me like, ‘Alright cool, think this is why I was supposed to be here,’” she told Fat Joe.

Look below to see the trailer to “My True Crime Story” as well as Remy Ma’s post.

We love this look for Remy.