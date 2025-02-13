Rejected NFL Hopefuls Sue Netflix For Allegedly Damaging Their Career With Reality Show

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Six former Mississippi junior college football players alleged they were portrayed in a false light and received no compensation for appearing in the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U, according to a lawsuit against Netflix.

The sports docuseries, which ran from 2016 to 2020, followed several junior college (JUCO) football players who dreamed of playing at a Division 1 university before going to the NFL.

In a complaint filed in the Superior Court of California, John Franklin III, Cary Sidney Reavis II, Deandre Johnson, Tim Bonner, Isaiah Wright, and Ronald Ollie revealed they are seeking more than $30 million in damages after claiming Netflix harmed their professional images and prevented them from securing profitable opportunities after their seasons aired on television.

In the complaint, the six aforementioned men, who were the primary focus of the show’s first two seasons, alleged that the production company and network made copious amounts of money from using their likeness; however, they never saw a penny of the profit.

“Despite Plaintiffs’ integral roles in ‘Last Chance U’ that catapulted it into a huge success and high-grossing project, Plaintiffs received no compensation for their contributions,” the players’ attorney wrote in the lawsuit.

The complaint also mentioned that the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) made over $200,000 in revenue one year after its show became available to stream on Netflix compared to the nearly $30,000 they made the year prior.

According to the legal document, the NJCAA “skyrocketed” in popularity thanks to the hard work of the show’s subjects. It also states that East Mississippi Community College, the filming location for the first two seasons, “generated a wealth of revenue by selling player merchandise.”

The shocking complaint also claims that athletes were “pestered” to sign contracts to appear on Netflix’s “Last Chance U” despite not knowing what the show would become.

“Plaintiffs were misled and unaware of the potential commercial value the footage had. However, defendants were aware of the high probability the documentary would turn into a highly profitable production,” the complaint read.

The documents also state that companies involved in creating the show used “coercive tactics” to get players to sign, including sidelining them during practice until they did.

For those who may be unfamiliar with “Last Chance U,” the sports docuseries showcased the lives of several JUCO football players working to play at the next level.

Throughout the episodes, watchers learned more about the show’s subjects, which included revealing deeply personal stories about financial instability, homelessness, and more.

Additionally, the show also revealed many of the behavioral issues the players were facing not only in the locker room but also in the classroom.

In the complaint, some of the former players allege they were portrayed in a “misleading, offensive, or highly objectionable” light.

The documents also address the “image that Ronald Ollie [is] lazy [and] unmotivated,” calling them a “false narrative” that “destroyed” work opportunities for the aspiring NFL player.

He spoke about receiving a call from the Baltimore Ravens in 2019; however, the deal fell through due to his portrayal on “Last Chance U.”

After the story of the six former Netflix stars suing the network for their portrayal on “Last Chance U” hit the internet, netizens jumped in to share their thoughts about the matter.

One user recalled a scene in which producers filmed a homeless player sleeping in his car, saying Netflix needs to “cough that [bread] up” for the show’s subjects.

Another replied to claim that none of the stars received compensation, saying, “[You’re] telling me they didn’t get paid at all for that sh-t?”

However, although disappointing, some fans seemingly understood why Netflix didn’t pay them, citing the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) then-rule on name, image, and likeness, which stated players couldn’t receive compensation for them.

“They knew what they signed up for, but at the same time, I’m all about people getting there [moolah],” one user wrote.

Another agreed, saying reality TV contracts are “no joke” before saying that “they signed up for all of the above.”

Once “Last Chance U” watchers learned Ollie was suing Netflix for lack of career opportunities within the NFL, they blasted him for blaming the wrong people.

“Ronald Ollie … was cut by the Raiders [because] he didn’t go to his treatment appointment when he was injured,” one user wrote. “That show didn’t have a d-mn thing to do with him not [having a job].”

Another user agreed, saying Ollie knows “Netflix had nothing to do with him being cut.”

Jon Gruden, former head coach of the Oakland Raiders, discussed his decision to cut Ollie from the roster in 2019, admitting the reality star didn’t impress the coaches.

“I hadn’t seen Ollie do anything,” he said. “You know, we need to get something done here. We’re in the business of getting better and Ollie didn’t participate much. Unfortunately, we chose to go in a different direction.”

via: The Blast