Regina Hall On ‘Scary Movie’ Return: “We’ll See If Brenda Is In This New World”

Regina Hall would jump at the chance to reprise her role in a Scary Movie reboot.

The Wayans Brothers are reuniting for a new sequel to the slasher parody film, and Hall, who played Brenda Meeks in the first four films, opened up about returning to the franchise.

“I’m just very excited to know that the Wayans, who actually started the project out of their idea, are back on board and at the helm again. I’m excited for them,” Hall told TV Insider.

She continued, “We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world. I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun.”

The Scary Movie film franchise premiered in 2000 and was developed by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films, and Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans wrote and starred in them.

Scary Movie spoofed several 1990s films but largely followed the plot of Scream (1996) and I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). Other parodied films included Halloween, The Shining, Friday the 13th, The Sixth Sense, The Matrix, and The Blair Witch Project.

Due to the first film’s success, a sequel followed in 2001, 2003, and 2006. A fifth installment was produced in 2013 but did not include Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell or Hall in the leading roles.

Earlier this year, Faris said that she would have to meet a couple of conditions to reprise her role in a potential Scary Movie sequel.

“I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much,” Faris told People. “We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!”

Scary Movie 6 will shoot next year for a theatrical release. The Wayans and Rick Alvarez are writing and producing the movie.

